Join KHOP in Modesto Sunday, March 19th for the 2017 Modesto Marathon!

This year’s event features a full and half marathon, relay, & a 5K!

Once again the race is a certified Boston & New York qualifier!

Proceeds benefit the Teens Run Modesto program, which challenges area youth, especially those at-risk, to experience the benefits of goal-setting, character development, adult mentoring and improved physical fitness through a structured training program culminating in the running and completion of the Modesto Marathon.

Use the promo code KHOP for $10 off of the full, half, & half relay

use KHOP5K for $5 off of the 5K