KHOP’s “20K Worry Free Wedding”

20K WORRY FREE WEDDING GIVEAWAY - AUG 2016 - NEW SITE

KHOP and the 2017 International Wedding Festival (Jan. 29th at the Modesto Centre Plaza) are teaming up once again to give one lucky couple an amazing prize….

A $20,000 WORRY FREE WEDDING!!!!

That’s right…no need to worry, we’re taking care of it all!

10 couples will go for the wedding at our wedding finale Jan. 29th at the International Wedding Festival…

and one lucky couple is going to win a $20,000 wedding!!!!

(wedding to take place at the Turlock Golf and Country Club)

What all do you win?

Venue & Catering from..

Rings from

DJ Services from

Planning & consultation from

Photography from

Dress courtesy of

Flowers from

Tux from

Cake From

Carriage from

Minister services from

All Courtesy of

&

The International Wedding Festival is Jan. 29th at the Modesto Centre Plaza!

****WEDDING DATE FOR WINNER IS APRIL 23rd, 2017****

THE DEADLINE TO ENTER HAS PASSED!!!

Hopefully you’re one of our 10 finalists!

OFFICIAL RULES

